Cowen Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $75.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,750,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $9,857,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.