Craig Hallum Boosts Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $65.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 253,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,774. Vicor has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 283.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $101,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 8,750 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $473,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

