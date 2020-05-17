CREDIT (CREDIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,204.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 9% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $76,293.73 and approximately $23,204.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045974 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

