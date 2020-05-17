Credit Suisse Group Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $205.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average is $249.47. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

