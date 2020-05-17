Credit Suisse Group Raises Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $28.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,151. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 556,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 64,189 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

