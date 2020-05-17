Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) to “Buy”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Wendys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

WEN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,942,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,636. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,342 shares of company stock worth $11,391,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wendys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wendys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

