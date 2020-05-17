Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of CYBR traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.54. 900,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,478. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.21. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 43.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

