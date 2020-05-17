Cyberark Software’s (CYBR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.67.
Shares of CYBR stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.54. 900,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.21. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 43.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
Cyberark Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.