Cyberark Software’s (CYBR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.54. 900,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.21. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 43.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

