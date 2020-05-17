Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.31. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $159,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $53,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 29,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $594,580.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,330 shares of company stock worth $967,908. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

