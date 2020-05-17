DAOBet Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $185,839.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,791.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.56 or 0.02497614 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00648867 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

