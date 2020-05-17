Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DARE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. 339,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Dare Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DARE. ValuEngine raised shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dare Bioscience from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.