Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,150,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,931,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,260,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Shares of DE traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average of $159.34. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

