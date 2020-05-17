Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

DNLI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 439,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,264. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $93,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock valued at $79,018,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

