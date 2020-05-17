Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Raised to $12.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DENN. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 2,029,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,621. The company has a market capitalization of $563.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.39. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. Research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Denny’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Denny’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Denny’s by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Denny’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Denny’s by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 11,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

