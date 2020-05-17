DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,570,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

