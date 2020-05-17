Deutsche Bank Increases Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target to $24.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 1,640,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,426. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.