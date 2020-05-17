Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.03483272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

