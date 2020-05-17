Digix Gold Token Price Reaches $56.72 on Top Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $56.72 or 0.00581883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $8,276.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.01978839 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00087231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00167983 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,129 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

