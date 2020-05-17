Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.88. 2,579,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,848. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $54,383,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,519 shares of company stock worth $67,782,158 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Docusign by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after acquiring an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Docusign by 37.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,203,000 after acquiring an additional 389,001 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

