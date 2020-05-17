Dragon Option Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hoo, Bancor Network and ABCC. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $5,552.35 and $6,388.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01977171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167922 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,921,232 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, Bancor Network, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

