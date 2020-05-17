DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DXPE. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $13.75. 197,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. Research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Halter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.