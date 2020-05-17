Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,249.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

