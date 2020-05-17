Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,766 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after purchasing an additional 623,899 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 480,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 321,630 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,518,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after acquiring an additional 255,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average of $164.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

