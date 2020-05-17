Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,441 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $125.41. 4,660,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,246. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.