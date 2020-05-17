Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 71,954 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 209.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,896,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,048,000 after purchasing an additional 390,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,268,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,401,195. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

