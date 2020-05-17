Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,107,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38. The firm has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

