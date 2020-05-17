Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $74.16. 9,489,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

