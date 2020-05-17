Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 81.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,366 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $163.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,915,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833,270. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $164.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

