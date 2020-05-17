Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,161,000 after buying an additional 588,853 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,748,000 after buying an additional 499,665 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,478,000 after buying an additional 220,164 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,291. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.