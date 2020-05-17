Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,654 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $56.84.

