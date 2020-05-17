Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

ES traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,749,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

