Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 60,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth $299,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 376.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth $969,000.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. 1,064,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

