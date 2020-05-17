Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSQ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after buying an additional 736,531 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,894,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $1,695,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4,037.4% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $983,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of PSQ stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,069. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.