Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises 0.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.60% of ProShares Short Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.