Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 203.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.88. 35,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,779. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.73.

