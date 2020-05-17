Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.49. 2,921,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,611. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

