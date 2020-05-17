Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.30. 2,626,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day moving average is $328.64. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.