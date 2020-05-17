Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.