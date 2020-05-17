Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,109,000 after acquiring an additional 417,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,551,000 after acquiring an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,529,000 after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,066,000 after acquiring an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.04. 3,306,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,591. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

