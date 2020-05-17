Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 17,860 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,241 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.