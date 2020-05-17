Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in PACCAR by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 508,248 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

