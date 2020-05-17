Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 815.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 277,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.70. 2,285,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

