Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,692 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.81. 5,189,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

