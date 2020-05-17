Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 56,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 22,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,326,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of UTX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. 22,045,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.17. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

