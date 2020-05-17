Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 554 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 192,701 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,241. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.12.

