Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 9,954 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,564,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,867,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

