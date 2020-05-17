Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,307,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $91.26. 1,013,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

