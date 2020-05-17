Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 745.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 29,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $999,689.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,615.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $3,558,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 855,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,408.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

