Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 29th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.31.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 5,364,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,778.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,685,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 75,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 182.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

