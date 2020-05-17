Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

EGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $4.80 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, May 11th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 405,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 113,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

